The Lincoln Pius X boys tennis team cruised to a team title at the Capital City Quadrangular on Wednesday, defeating Lincoln East, Kearney and Lincoln Southeast at Woods Tennis Center.
The Thunderbolts won with a team score of 16, followed by East with 11 points, Kearney with seven and Southeast with two.
Pius X's Mason Warner went unbeaten in No. 1 singles, Will Olson and Joseph Plachy won all their matches at No. 1 doubles, and Will Ulrich at No. 2 singles was unbeaten.
Lincoln East's Reese McReynolds and Josiah Thacker won No. 2 doubles, while there was a tie for No. 3 singles between Pius X, East and Kearney.
Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln High 0: Lincoln Southwest steamrolled Lincoln High, winning all nine matches. Joe Harris made quick work at No. 1 singles with an 8-0 win. Blake Benson won at No. 2 singles 8-2, while Grady Works dominated at No. 3 singles with an 8-0 victory. Works and Nick O'Shea combined for a win at No. 1 singles, 8-2.