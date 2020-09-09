Prep glance: Spartans get boost from doubles teams to win Pius X meet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A sweep of the doubles titles lifted the Lincoln East boys tennis team to the team title at the Lincoln Pius X Invitational on Wednesday at Woods Tennis Center.

The Spartans' Kyle Givens (junior) and Gabe Whiston (sophomore) rolled to the No. 1 doubles crown with an 8-1 win against Papillion-La Vista's Eli Feekin and Ben Boudreau.

East junior Kaiden Bradley and senior Sef Sarroub edged Grand Island Central Catholic's Jonathan Schardt and Alex King 9-8 (7-2) at No. 2 doubles.

Defending state champion Ethan Neil of Papillion-La Vista beat Pius X's Joseph Plachy 8-2 for the No. 1 singles title. The Thunderbolts finished fifth in the team standings.

