Prep glance: Spartans get boost from doubles teams to win Pius X meet

A sweep of the doubles titles lifted the Lincoln East boys tennis team to the team title at the Lincoln Pius X Invitational on Wednesday at Woods Tennis Center.
The Spartans' Kyle Givens (junior) and Gabe Whiston (sophomore) rolled to the No. 1 doubles crown with an 8-1 win against Papillion-La Vista's Eli Feekin and Ben Boudreau.
East junior Kaiden Bradley and senior Sef Sarroub edged Grand Island Central Catholic's Jonathan Schardt and Alex King 9-8 (7-2) at No. 2 doubles.
Defending state champion Ethan Neil of Papillion-La Vista beat Pius X's Joseph Plachy 8-2 for the No. 1 singles title. The Thunderbolts finished fifth in the team standings.
