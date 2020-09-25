Prep glance: Spartans emerge on top at Westside boys tennis tournament

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln East won against a tightly bunched group of teams at the top at the Omaha Westside boys tennis invitational Friday, finishing with 49 points.

Omaha Westside was second with 47. Lincoln Southeast was fourth with 42 and Lincoln Southwest sixth with 39.

East's Kyle Givens and Gabe Whiston had the best record in No. 1 doubles in Pool A, winning all three matches. East's Kaiden Bradley and Kumo Babe went 2-1 in Pool A No. 2 doubles, tying for the best mark. In singles, Yakub Islamov and Kirby Le both were second-best in their pools for the Spartans, going 2-1.

Southwest's Markus Rutledge topped the Pool B No. 2 singles by going 3-0; Southeast's duo of Graham Peterson and Nathaniel Rathe won the Pool B No. 1 doubles with a 3-0 mark.

North Star Invitational: Lincoln North Star finished fourth in the team standings at its own invitational at Woods Tennis Center, with Cooper Wesslund the only Navigator winner in a match for a place. At No. 2 singles, Wesslund defeated Elkhorn South's Tanuskh Sharma 8-4 for third.

Elkhorn South won the eight-team tournament with 43 points, followed by Kearney with 40. North Star was fourth with 33 points and Lincoln High fifth (20).