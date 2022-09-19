Prep glance: Spartans claim all four individual titles at Monarch Invitational

Lincoln East claimed all four individual titles Monday at the Monarch Invitational at the Koch Family Tennis Center.

Hunter Nelson claimed No. 1 singles for the Spartans, while Samarth Sajeesh took No. 2 singles. Kirby Le and Caden Haar finished first at No. 1 doubles and Joe Bucknell and Kayden Le added the fourth title at No. 2 doubles.

The Spartans finished with 58 points, besting runner-up finisher Lincoln Southwest (39½) by 18½ points.

Markus Rutledge finished third for the Silver Hawks at No. 1 singles, and Barrett Warner added a runner-up mark at No. 2 singles. Chase Benson and Cooper Malone finished third at No. 2 doubles, while Jack Felt and Reid Nelson also took fourth place at No. 1 doubles.

Lincoln Southeast took sixth with 25 points, while Lincoln Pius X rounded out the top 10 with 18½.

Lincoln North Star (15th), Lincoln Northeast (19th) and Lincoln High (21st) also competed Monday.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln Pius X 13, Lincoln High 2: Grace Mueller had the hot bat Monday with a home run and six RBIs to lead the Bolts past the Links. Mueller went 3-for-3 at the plate and added two runs scored. Lincoln Pius X totaled five extra-base hits, including home runs from Mueller, Skylar Mailander, and triples from Sara Iburg and Hayley Lutjeharms. Iburg also added a double. Mackenzi Thomas had two RBIs for Lincoln High.

Millard South 13, Lincoln North Star 0: Bri True allowed just one hit to Class A No. 10 Lincoln North Star over 3 innings and No. 8 Millard South got big hits from Addison Parsons and Catelyn Rodenbiker. Aubrianna Krieser had the lone hit for North Star. Parsons and Rodenbiker both hit 3-run homer runs and finished with three RBIs.

Lincoln Northeast 10, Lincoln Southeast 2: The Rockets were quick on the bases Monday with five stolen bases. Elleon Boden and Bree Woodward finished with two apiece, while Chloe Bader added a stolen base, two hits and two RBIs. Bader started the game off with excitement in the bottom of the first inning, bunting into a fielder's choice and eventually rounded the bases as three runs scored, two off an error. Kalli Mckeon led Southeast with a hit and an RBI.