The Lincoln Southwest boys tennis team rolled to the Omaha Westside Invitational in Omaha on Monday with 57 points.
Nick O'Shea and Grady Works teamed up at No. 1 doubles, taking the crown 8-5 over Creighton Prep's Andrew Doehner and Mac Nelson. In No. 2 doubles, Sam Johnson and Jacob Belfany added Lincoln Southwest's second title with a 9-8 (10-8) victory.
Joe Harris, No. 1 singles, and Blake Benson, No. 2, both made the championship matches, but failed to come out on the winning end for the Silver Hawks.
Lincoln East finished fifth (37 points) out of the 10-team field, getting a third-place finish from Josiah Thacker and Reece McReynolds in No. 2 doubles.
Lincoln Southeast took seventh, and were led by Graham Peterson and Grey Gergen's third-place finish in No. 1 doubles.
Lincoln Pius X 9, Lincoln High 0: The Thunderbolts rolled to a sweep of the Links at home on Monday. Mason Warner led the Bolts with an 8-0 win over Chris Penas-Hull at No. 1 singles. Joseph Plachy and Will Olson were also dominant at No. 2 doubles for Pius X, taking down the Links' pair of Penas-Hull and Pablo Suoto. Pius X's Will Ulrich won 8-2 at No. 2 singles over Suoto, while Thomas O'Donnell and Jase Woita collected a win over Lincoln High's Blai Anguera and Nico Sepahpur 8-4 at No. 2 doubles.
GIRLS GOLF
Elmwood-Murdock Invite: Lincoln Lutheran took home the tourney title at Grandpa's Woods Golf Course in Murdock on Monday. Grace Fahleson was the top finisher with an 84, while Rachael Volin placed third for the Warriors with an 88. Lutheran (366) was trailed by Elkhorn South (JV) at 373 and Bennington (JV) at 407. Natalie Barrett (95) and Hannah Ernst (99) also placed in the top 10 for Lincoln Lutheran.