Prep glance: Southeast girls tennis team just edges Southwest at Millard West Invitational

Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest came down to winning percentages Monday to decide the girls tennis team title at the Millard West Invitational at Koch Family Center.
Both teams scored 88 points, with defending state championship Southeast edging out Southwest.
Southeast's Camilla Ibrahimova took the No. 1 singles crown with a 9-7 victory over top-seeded Elsa Jurrens of Omaha Marian. Natalie Thompson finished third for the Silver Hawks in the bracket.
At No. 2 singles, Southwest's Lainie Fanton placed first. Lincoln East freshman Sofia Sarroub took third after losing to Fanton in the semifinals. Southwest added a second victory at No. 1 doubles, with Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean combining for an 8-6 win over Southeast.
Averie Dodds and Lily Rippeteau finished second at No. 2 doubles for the Knights.
Lincoln East was fourth.
BASEBALL
Lincoln East 12, Lincoln Northeast 6: Brayan Van Meter led Class A No. 4 East, driving in five runs and hitting a grand slam to help the Spartans' offensive charge. Five East hits went for extra bases, including three in the top of the first inning that gave the Spartans a comfortable 6-0 lead. Keegan Brink and Cooper Erikson doubled in the top of the first and Van Meter provided the fireworks with his first-inning grand slam. Five Spartan pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts. Jacob Stroh homered for Northeast.
BOYS GOLF
Beatrice Invitational: Colton Stock shot a 72 to help Gretna sweep the A Division titles at Beatrice Country Club. Stock won the individual crown by two shots over Millard West's Blake Skoumal. Lincoln Pius X's Kody Sander (77) was sixth and teammate Jason Kolbas (78) was ninth. Monday's warm weather led to some very low team scores. Gretna won with a 312, and was followed by Creighton Prep (316) and Pius X (318).