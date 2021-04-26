Prep glance: Southeast girls tennis team just edges Southeast at Millard West Invitational

Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest came down to winning percentages Monday to decide the girls tennis team title at the Millard West Invitational at Koch Family Center.

Both teams scored 88 points, with defending state championship Southeast edging out Southwest.

Southeast's Camilla Ibrahimova took the No. 1 singles crown with a 9-7 victory over top-seeded Elsa Jurrens of Omaha Marian. Natalie Thompson finished third for the Silver Hawks in the bracket.

At No. 2 singles, Southwest's Lainie Fanton placed first. Lincoln East freshman Sofia Sarroub took third after losing to Fanton in the semifinals. Southwest added a second victory at No. 1 doubles, with Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean combining for an 8-6 win over Southeast.

Averie Dodds and Lily Rippeteau finished second at No. 2 doubles for the Knights.

Lincoln East was fourth.

