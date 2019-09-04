Jackson Miller went 2-0 at No. 1 singles to help Lincoln Southeast win a triangular against Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln High at Woods Tennis Center on Wednesday.
Joel Sanford also went 2-0 at No. 2 singles as the Knights accumulated 11 points. Lincoln High scored six points and Northeast one. The Knights also went 2-0 at No. 1 doubles team of Grey Gergen and Graham Peterson and the No. 2 team of Cooper Woods and Max Sokolov also went unbeaten for the Knights.
Southwest wins round robin: Joe Harris went 4-0 at No. 1 singles for Lincoln Southwest to lead the Silver Hawks to victory at the Star City Round Robin at Woods Tennis Center on Wednesday.
Harris dropped just two games at the event, winning 8-2 over Zach Kuo of Elkhorn in his final match.
Southwest's No. 1 doubles team of Nick O'Shea and Grady Works also went 4-0 to help the Silver Hawks roll up 20 points, six more than second-place East. Elkhorn finished third with 11 points, followed by Mount Michael (eight) and Millard West (seven).
Jacob Whiston of East, Blake Benson of Southwest and Sam Beard of Elkhorn all went 3-1 at No. 2 singles, with Whiston beating Benson head-to-head.
Southwest's No. 2 doubles team of Sam Johnson and Jacob Balfany and East's No. 3 doubles team of Kaiden Bradley and Gabe Whiston also went 4-0.