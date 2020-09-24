Prep glance: Singles power carries Southwest past East in tight intracity battle

The Lincoln Southwest boys tennis team used five singles victories to edge Lincoln East 5-4 Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Southwest's Grady Works defeated Kirby Le 8-3 at No. 1 singles, and while East's Yakub Islamov won at No. 2, Southwest got an 8-1 win from Jacob Balfany at No. 3, and added victories in the fourth through sixth spots. The Spartans won all three doubles matches, including No. 1 behind Kyle Givens and Gabe Whiston, 8-1 over Balfany and Sam Johnson.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln East 10-12, Lincoln Pius X 8-2: Sydney Walz hit a grand slam for the Spartans in the first game of the doubleheader with the Bolts. Walz also added four RBIs. Payton Tuttle hit a grand slam for the Bolts. In the second game, the Spartans distanced themselves from Pius X a little easier behind two home runs from Morgan Adams. Sara Iburg homered and had both of the Bolts' RBIs.
Lincoln North Star 8-15, Lincoln Northeast 6-0: Emerson Thompson had three hits and two RBIs for the Gators in the first game. Kirsten Peterson doubled twice and added an RBI for the Rockets. In the second game, the Gators ran away in a three-inning victory behind four RBIs from Abby Krieser and three from Kennedi Leitschuck.
Lincoln Southwest 15, Lincoln High 0: Skylar Pieper, Emma Hain and Josi Solano went a combined 6-for-6 at the plate as Lincoln Southwest jumped on Lincoln High with eight first-inning runs and won in three innings. Each of them had a home run, with Pieper driving in five runs and Solano three.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lincoln North Star Invite: Liem Chot and Grand Wasserman finished first and third, respectively, at the Lincoln North Star Invitational at Pioneers Park to lead the Gators to the boys team title with 36 points. Chot took the win in 16:09, while Wasserman finished in 16:38 for third. Lincoln Southwest's Drew Snyder finished second in 16:22 as the Knights took second place with 55 points. Ethan Zaborowski (eighth) and Jimmy Nguyen (10th) added two more top 10 finishes for North Star. Lincoln Southwest had 26 points to finish atop the girls team standings. The Silver Hawks finished 72 points ahead of second-place Elkhorn. Brianna Rinn of Southwest won the event in 19:21. Kerra Smith added a third-place finish and Abby Coen was fourth for Southwest.
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest tennis, 9.24
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest tennis, 9.24
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest tennis, 9.24
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest tennis, 9.24
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest tennis, 9.24
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest tennis, 9.24
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest tennis, 9.24
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest tennis, 9.24
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest tennis, 9.24
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest tennis, 9.24
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest tennis, 9.24
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest tennis, 9.24
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest tennis, 9.24
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!