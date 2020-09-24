Prep glance: Singles power carries Southwest past East in tight intracity battle

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Southwest boys tennis team used five singles victories to edge Lincoln East 5-4 Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.

Southwest's Grady Works defeated Kirby Le 8-3 at No. 1 singles, and while East's Yakub Islamov won at No. 2, Southwest got an 8-1 win from Jacob Balfany at No. 3, and added victories in the fourth through sixth spots. The Spartans won all three doubles matches, including No. 1 behind Kyle Givens and Gabe Whiston, 8-1 over Balfany and Sam Johnson.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln East 10-12, Lincoln Pius X 8-2: Sydney Walz hit a grand slam for the Spartans in the first game of the doubleheader with the Bolts. Walz also added four RBIs. Payton Tuttle hit a grand slam for the Bolts. In the second game, the Spartans distanced themselves from Pius X a little easier behind two home runs from Morgan Adams. Sara Iburg homered and had both of the Bolts' RBIs.

Lincoln North Star 8-15, Lincoln Northeast 6-0: Emerson Thompson had three hits and two RBIs for the Gators in the first game. Kirsten Peterson doubled twice and added an RBI for the Rockets. In the second game, the Gators ran away in a three-inning victory behind four RBIs from Abby Krieser and three from Kennedi Leitschuck.