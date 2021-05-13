 Skip to main content
Prep glance: Singles play leads Lincoln Christian girls at Waverly tennis invite
Prep glance: Singles play leads Lincoln Christian girls at Waverly tennis invite

  Updated
The Lincoln Christian girls tennis team finished fifth at the eight-team Waverly Invitational on Thursday in Waverly.

Alyssa Gove gave the Crusaders a boost with a second-place finish at No. 1 singles, which accounted for 10 of Christian's 26 points. Norris won the event with 43 total points, following by Elkhorn (40) and York (36).

Other notable performances from Lincoln Christian were Molly Looper's 2-1 day at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles tandem of Sasha Glenn and Jenna Wiltfong taking third in their pool.

