The Lincoln Southwest boys tennis team made quick work of Lincoln Northeast on Wednesday, dominating the Rockets 9-0.
Four of the nine matches resulted in shutouts for the Silver Hawks, who were led by Joseph Harris in No. 1 singles. He defeated the Rockets' Jacob Green 8-0. Southwest No. 2 singles player Blake Benson defeated Braxtin Manske 8-1.
Two of the three doubles matches were shutouts. No. 1 Silver Hawk doubles team of Nick O'Shea and Grady Works took care of Manske and Erik Hite 8-0. At No. 2 doubles, Samuel Johnson and Jacob Balfany shut out Nolan Gillett and Jack Haeffner.