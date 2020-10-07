Prep glance: Silver Hawk boys tennis squad rolls to sweep of Links

Across nine individual matchups, the Lincoln Southwest boys tennis team dropped only eight games as the Silver Hawks cruised to a 9-0 win Wednesday over Lincoln High at Woods Tennis Center.

The shutout was highlighted at No. 1 singles where senior Grady Works rolled past Alex Gable 8-0. The other singles matches weren't much different — Markus Rutledge at No. 2 and Jacob Balfany at No. 3 both won 8-1.

Southwest continued its momentum into doubles play. The No. 1 doubles team of Samuel Johnson and Balfany won 8-2, and Dylan Thompson and Jack Shaffer at No. 2 won 8-0.

