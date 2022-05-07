 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep glance: Rademacher continues to impress as East girls win Spartan Invitational

  • Updated
Lincoln East freshman Belinda Rademacher continued to impress for the Spartans, capturing the No. 1 singles bracket and helping the Spartan Invitational host to the team title Saturday at Woods Tennis Center.

Rademacher defeated Omaha Marian's Elsa Jurrens 9-8 in a super-set finale to give Lincoln East 14 of its 96 team points.

The Spartans added second-place finishes in No. 1 (Kristina Le and Kate Bergmeyer) and No. 2 (Kendal Hasemann and Zoe Campbell) doubles and a fourth-place mark at No. 2 singles from Sofia Sarroub.

Lincoln North Star finished fifth with 59 points and a third-place mark at No. 1 doubles from Abby Lottman and Caitlin Hudson.

Lincoln Pius X finished seventh (50 points).

BOYS GOLF

Centennial Conference Tournament: Omaha Concordia won the team title with a final score of 347, closely followed by Columbus Scotus' 348 at Southern Hills Golf Course in Hastings. Lincoln Christian placed seventh at 377 and Lincoln Lutheran came in eighth with a score of 385.

Isaiah Nunnally was fifth to lead Lincoln Christian after firing an 84.

