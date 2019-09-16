Lincoln Pius X was a smash Monday at the Spartan Invitational at Woods Tennis Center.
The Thunderbolts took home titles in No. 1 and No. 2 singles, as well as No. 1 doubles and ran away with the team title with 118 points.
Mason Warner, who totaled 40 team points for Pius X, took care of Lincoln East's Kyle Givens 8-2 in the No. 1 singles championship. Will Ulrich added another 40 points with his No. 2 singles victory over Lincoln North Star's Cooper Westlund, 8-2.
Joeseph Plachy and Will Olson added Lincoln Pius X's third championship with an 8-5 victory over Lincoln Southeast's Graham Peterson and Grey Gergan in No. 1 doubles.
The host Spartans finished second with 98 points. Lincoln East's Reese McReynolds and Josiah Thacker teamed up to take the No. 2 doubles championship -- played at Pius X -- 8-2 over the Bolts' Thomas O'Donnell and Jase Woita.
Softball
Norris 11, Lincoln Pius X 3: The Titans erupted for seven runs in the second inning, including six runs coming with two outs. Bailee Zavala had the big hit in the inning with a pinch-hit, two-run double. Zavala finished with two hits and three RBIs, adding a home run to her performance off the bench. Mattie Reiling led Pius X with two hits and an RBI.
Lincoln East 12, Lincoln High 0: Jordan Bussey tossed three innings behind the Spartans' powerful day offensively to pick up the victory. Bussey struck out three, as East scored six runs in the bottom of the first and six more in the third. Mickena Richards had three hits, including a double, a triple, and an RBI.