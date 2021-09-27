 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep glance: Pius X edges Lincoln High in boys tennis dual
0 Comments

Prep glance: Pius X edges Lincoln High in boys tennis dual

  • 0
High school tennis logo

The Lincoln Pius X boys tennis team edged Lincoln High 5-4 Monday at Woods Tennis Center.

Cooper Nichols picked up a pair of 8-1 victories for Pius X, defeating Caden Connelly at No. 3 singles. Nichols' second victory came at No. 1 doubles. He paired with Ian Woita in a win over the Links' Kyren Koch and Lewis Rokke.

The Bolts won four singles matches while the Links got victories at No. 2 doubles from Alex Gable and Connelly.

Boys tennis results, 9/27

GIRLS GOLF

Elmwood-Murdock Invitational: Rachael Volin fired a tournament-winning 75 to lead a trio of top-10 Lincoln Lutheran golfers at Grandpa's Woods.

Volin was the only golfer to stay below 80 strokes, and was joined by fellow Lutheran golfers Bre Blaire and Trinity Lappe in the top six finishers. Blair (90) took fifth while Lappe (90) finished sixth.

Lutheran won the team title, firing a 349.

Girls golf results, 9/27
Prep softball scores, 9/27
Prep volleyball scores, 9/27
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News