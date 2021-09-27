Prep glance: Pius X edges Lincoln High in boys tennis dual

The Lincoln Pius X boys tennis team edged Lincoln High 5-4 Monday at Woods Tennis Center.

Cooper Nichols picked up a pair of 8-1 victories for Pius X, defeating Caden Connelly at No. 3 singles. Nichols' second victory came at No. 1 doubles. He paired with Ian Woita in a win over the Links' Kyren Koch and Lewis Rokke.

The Bolts won four singles matches while the Links got victories at No. 2 doubles from Alex Gable and Connelly.

GIRLS GOLF

Elmwood-Murdock Invitational: Rachael Volin fired a tournament-winning 75 to lead a trio of top-10 Lincoln Lutheran golfers at Grandpa's Woods.

Volin was the only golfer to stay below 80 strokes, and was joined by fellow Lutheran golfers Bre Blaire and Trinity Lappe in the top six finishers. Blair (90) took fifth while Lappe (90) finished sixth.

Lutheran won the team title, firing a 349.

