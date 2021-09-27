Prep glance: Pius X edges Lincoln High in boys tennis dual

Lincoln Journal Star
The Lincoln Pius X boys tennis team edged Lincoln High 5-4 Monday at Woods Tennis Center.
Cooper Nichols picked up a pair of 8-1 victories for Pius X, defeating Caden Connelly at No. 3 singles. Nichols' second victory came at No. 1 doubles. He paired with Ian Woita in a win over the Links' Kyren Koch and Lewis Rokke.
The Bolts won four singles matches while the Links got victories at No. 2 doubles from Alex Gable and Connelly.
GIRLS GOLF Elmwood-Murdock Invitational: Rachael Volin fired a tournament-winning 75 to lead a trio of top-10 Lincoln Lutheran golfers at Grandpa's Woods.
Volin was the only golfer to stay below 80 strokes, and was joined by fellow Lutheran golfers Bre Blaire and Trinity Lappe in the top six finishers. Blair (90) took fifth while Lappe (90) finished sixth.
Lutheran won the team title, firing a 349.
Photos: Lincoln Pius X, Norfolk split Class A softball doubleheader
Lincoln Pius X's Sara Iburg throws the ball to first base in the second game of a doubleheader against Norfolk on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Hayley Lutjeharms (15) gets safely back to second after looking to steal third while Norfolk's Taylor Schmidt attempts to tag her out in the second game of the doubleheader on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Charlee Hagedorn (front) catches the ball on first to force Norfolk's Jessica Schmidt (back) out in the first game of the doubleheader on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's catcher Ceara Swanson throws the ball back to the pitcher during a game against Norfolk on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norfolk's Jessica Schmidt connects with a ball against Lincoln Pius X on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norfolk's Payton Schnoor winds up to throw the ball to the infield during a game against Lincoln Pius X on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norfolk outfielder Ava Borgman catches a ball hit by Lincoln Pius X on on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norfolk's Tara Koch (left) slides safely into second as Pius X's Sara Iburg (right) tries to apply the tag Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norfolk's Emerson Waldow keeps her eye on the ball as she runs home in game two of the doubleheader against Lincoln Pius X on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norfolk's Zoey Nielsen (right) crosses home plate for a run as Lincoln Pius X's catcher Ceara Swanson waits for the ball to be thrown in from the outfield during game two of the doubleheader on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Payton Tuttle catches a fly ball hit by Norfolk in game two of the doubleheader on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Charlee Hagedorn strikes out to end the first inning during game one of the doubleheader against Norfolk on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's catcher Ceara Swanson catches a ball pitched to Norfolk during game two of the doubleheader on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Charlee Hagedorn stands at first while waiting on the pitch during game two of the doubleheader against Norfolk on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Elli Just throws a pitch against Norfolk in Game 1 of the doubleheader on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norfolk's Cydnee Hopkins (left) catches the ball at third as Lincoln Pius X's Hayley Lutjeharms (right) slides safely in during game one of the doubleheader on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norfolk's Jessica Schmidt throws a pitch against Lincoln Pius X in the first game of the doubleheader on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norfolk's Miley Wichman heads back to the dugout after scoring a run against Lincoln Pius X in game one of their doubleheader on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Elli Just prepares to bat against Norfolk during game one of the doubleheader on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norfolk's Jessica Schmidt stands at the plate and prepares to bat against Lincoln Pius X during game two of the doubleheader on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norfolk's Payton Schnoor runs to third before walking back because of a foul ball during the first game of the doubleheader against Lincoln Pius X on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!