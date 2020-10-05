Prep glance: Pius X claims tight boys tennis dual over North Star

It took the last match of the dual, but Lincoln Pius X came away with the boys tennis win over Lincoln North Star, 5-4, on Monday at Pius X High School.

Pius X's Thomas West won his No. 5 singles match over Max Koebernick 9-7 to clinch the dual victory. The Thunderbolts' Joseph Plachy, Cooper Nichols and Jase Woita won their Nos. 1-3 singles matches, respectively, and the No. 3 doubles pair of Plachy and Dominic Lesiak also won their match.

Cooper Wesslund and Nolan Haney won at No. 1 doubles for North Star.

Lincoln East 9, Lincoln High 0: Heartland Athletic Conference No. 1 singles champion Kirby Le continued his dominance for the Spartans with an 8-0 victory over Lincoln High's Tai Frederick at No. 1 singles at Lincoln High School. Yakub Islamov and Kumo Babe added 8-2 victories for Lincoln East at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Islamov and Babe are both fresh off their own HAC championships. Islamov won at No. 2 singles while Babe took the No. 1 doubles titles with Kaiden Bradley on Friday.

