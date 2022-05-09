 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep glance: Phan paces North Star as Gators roll Lincoln High in girls tennis dual

  • 0

Jeana Phan won at No. 1 singles and No. 3 doubles as the Lincoln North Star girls tennis team rolled past Lincoln High 9-0 on Monday at Woods Tennis Center.

Phan triumphed against Abby Crotteau at No. 1 singles, 8-4, in what was the closest margin of victory in the dual meet.

North Star's Ava Simpson followed suit with a dominant 8-2 win over Raquel Souto at No. 2 singles while teammate Abby Lottman defeated Emily Robinson 8-3 at No. 3 singles. 

Lottman teamed up with Caitlin Hudson to take a win at No. 1 doubles, beating Lincoln High's Kate Bergmeyer and Caroline Brandt 8-2. Kennedi Leitschuck, who also won No. 6 singles 8-1, matched up with Brynn Person to win at No. 2 doubles 8-3. 

High school girls tennis logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton tells Tom Brady that Miami GP is F1's Super Bowl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News