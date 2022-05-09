Prep glance: Phan paces North Star as Gators roll Lincoln High in girls tennis dual

Jeana Phan won at No. 1 singles and No. 3 doubles as the Lincoln North Star girls tennis team rolled past Lincoln High 9-0 on Monday at Woods Tennis Center.

Phan triumphed against Abby Crotteau at No. 1 singles, 8-4, in what was the closest margin of victory in the dual meet.

North Star's Ava Simpson followed suit with a dominant 8-2 win over Raquel Souto at No. 2 singles while teammate Abby Lottman defeated Emily Robinson 8-3 at No. 3 singles.

Lottman teamed up with Caitlin Hudson to take a win at No. 1 doubles, beating Lincoln High's Kate Bergmeyer and Caroline Brandt 8-2. Kennedi Leitschuck, who also won No. 6 singles 8-1, matched up with Brynn Person to win at No. 2 doubles 8-3.

