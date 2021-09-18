 Skip to main content
Prep glance: North Star third in boys tennis invitational behind Vo's first place at No. 2 singles
Prep glance: North Star third in boys tennis invitational behind Vo's first place at No. 2 singles

Lincoln North Star's Travis Vo captured the No. 2 singles title, and the Navigators finished third with 62 points Saturday at the Bellevue West tennis invitational.

Vo defeated Omaha Central's Julian Gabel 8-2 in the championship match. Cooper Wesslund and Kaden McCoy placed second at No. 1 doubles for the Gators, falling 8-1 to Grand Island Central Catholic.

Lincoln High finished fourth as a team with 41 points, taking third at No. 2 doubles behind Alex Gable and Caden Connolly. The Links duo defeated North Star's Evan James and Jacob Mustard 8-5 in the third-place match.

Bellevue West won the invitational with 66 points.

Omaha Skutt Invite: Cooper Nichols and Ian Woita dominated at No. 1 doubles for Lincoln Pius X as the duo steamrolled their way to a 5-0 record and first place finish. Their efforts helped the Thunderbolts finish runner-up to Mount Michael.

Talent-rich LPS Classic sharpens teams; Class A No. 1 Papio South wins tourney, Class B No. 1 Norris takes third

 

