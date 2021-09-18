Prep glance: North Star third in boys tennis invitational behind Vo's first place at No. 2 singles

Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Travis Vo captured the No. 2 singles title, and the Navigators finished third with 62 points Saturday at the Bellevue West tennis invitational.
Vo defeated Omaha Central's Julian Gabel 8-2 in the championship match. Cooper Wesslund and Kaden McCoy placed second at No. 1 doubles for the Gators, falling 8-1 to Grand Island Central Catholic.
Lincoln High finished fourth as a team with 41 points, taking third at No. 2 doubles behind Alex Gable and Caden Connolly. The Links duo defeated North Star's Evan James and Jacob Mustard 8-5 in the third-place match.
Bellevue West won the invitational with 66 points.
Omaha Skutt Invite: Cooper Nichols and Ian Woita dominated at No. 1 doubles for Lincoln Pius X as the duo steamrolled their way to a 5-0 record and first place finish. Their efforts helped the Thunderbolts finish runner-up to Mount Michael.
Photos: Papillion-La Vista South wins championship at LPS Classic
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 9.18
Papillion-La Vista South's Tessa Arnold celebrates a point against Elkhorn South in the second set of the Gold Bracket championship match during the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 9.18
Elkhorn South's Katie Galligan misses a dig from a Papillion-La Vista South hit in the second set of the Gold Bracket championship match during the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 9.18
Papillion-Las Vista South's Emma O'Neill (10) and Ava LeGrand (11) block against Elkhorn South in the second set of the championship match of the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 9.18
Papillion-La Vista South's Kenzie Dyrstad (from left), Emma O'Neill and Shealie Wiebers celebrate a point in the second set of the championship match of the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 9.18
Papillion-La Vista South's Kenzie Dyrstad digs out a serve in the second set of the championship match during the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast High.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 9.18
Papillion-La Vista South's Ava LeGrand sets against Elkhorn South in the championship match at the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 9.18
Papillion-La Vista South's Kenzie Dyrstad returns an Elkhorn South serve during the first set of the championship match at the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 9.18
Papillion-La Vista South's Stella Adeyemi hits against Elkhorn South during the first set of the championship match of the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 9.18
Elkhorn South players celebrate a point against Papillion-La Vista South during the first set of the LPS Classic championship match Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 9.18
Papillion-La Vista South's Kenzie Dyrstad celebrates a point against Elkhorn South during the first set of the LPS Classic championship match Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 9.18
Elkhorn South's Kylie Weeks prepares to serve the ball against Papillion-La Vista during the first set of the LPS Classic championship match Saturday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 9.18
Papillion-La Vista South's Kenzie Dyrstad celebrates a point during the second set of the LPS Classic championship match against Elkhorn South on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 9.18
Elkhorn South's Kylie Weeks (5) crashes into the bench while attempting to keep the ball in play against Papillion-La Vista South in the LPS Classic championship match Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 9.18
Elkhorn South's Katie Galligan returns a Papillion-La Vista South serve during the second set of the championship match at the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 9.18
Elkhorn South's Madi Henry sets the ball against Papillion-La Vista South during championship match at the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 9.18
Elkhorn South's Annie Millard (4) spikes the ball during the first set of the LPS Classic championship match Saturday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 9.18
Elkhorn South's Estella Zatechka serves against Papillion-La Vista South in the LPS Classic final Saturday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna vs. Norris, 9.18
Norris' Sydney Guthard returns a serve in the third-place match against Gretna at the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna vs. Norris, 9.18
Norris' Maisie Boesiger passes the ball in the third-place match at the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna vs. Norris, 9.18
Norris' Maisie Boesiger sets the ball as a Gretna player watches in the third-place match at the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna vs. Norris, 9.18
Norris' Alivia Hausmann stretches for the ball against Gretna in the third-place match at the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna vs. Norris, 9.18
Norris' Ella Waters spikes the ball against Gretna in the third-place match in the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna vs. Norris, 9.18
Gretna's Faith Frame (right) bumps the ball back inbounds in the third-place match against Norris at the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna vs. Norris, 9.18
Norris players celebrate a point against Gretna in the third-place match at the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna vs. Norris, 9.18
Gretna's Paige Prentice passes the ball during the third-place match against Norris at the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna vs. Norris, 9.18
Gretna's Skylar McCune hits over Norris' block in the Gold bracket third-place game at the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna vs. Norris, 9.18
Gretna's Elle Heckenlively hits the ball between the arms of Norris' Celia Spilker in the third-place match at the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna vs. Norris, 9.18
Gretna players celebrate a point against Norris in the third-place match at the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista, 9.18
Lincoln Southwest's Courtney Holsteen celebrates a point against Papillion-La Vista in the fifth-place match at the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista, 9.18
Lincoln Southwest's Karli Symonsbergen celebrates a point against Papilliopn-La Vista in the fifth-place match at the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista, 9.18
Lincoln Southwest's Courtney Holsteen celebrates a point against Papillion-La Vista in the fifth-place match at the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista, 9.18
Lincoln Southwest's Malayah Long dives in an attempt at a dig in the fifth-place match against Papillion-La Vista at the LPS Classic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
