Lincoln North Star rallied in singles action to take a 6-3 victory over Lincoln Pius X on Wednesday at Woods Tennis Center.

Cecilia Ulrich (No. 1) and Dominique Pace (No. 3) took singles victories for Lincoln Pius X, but the Navigators Nos. 4-6 singles players stepped up with dominant showings.

Brynn Person took an 8-2 victory for North Star at No. 4 singles, while Eena Simpson (No.5) and Piper Ruhl (No.6) notched 8-0 victories. Abigail Lottman added a victory for North Star at No. 2 singles.

The Navigators added two victories in doubles action.

Lincoln High 7, Lincoln Northwest 2: Lincoln High rolled to five victories between Nos. 1-5 singles action to take a 7-2 victory over Lincoln Northwest Wednesday.

Abby Crotteau, the Links No. 1 singles player, and Raquel Souto (No. 2) added a win at No. 1 doubles.

Vivian Dao (No. 6 singles) and Charlotte Coughlin, along with Lilly Keifer (No. 3 doubles) took victories for Lincoln Northwest.