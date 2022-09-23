Prep glance: North Star boys finish second at Gator Invitational

The Lincoln North Star boys tennis team claimed second place in its own tournament, closing with a team score of 48 while Papillion-La Vista grabbed the top prize with 60 in the Gator Invitational at Woods Tennis Center.

Other top Lincoln finishers in the ten-team tournament include a third-place effort from Lincoln Christian, a fourth-place finish for Lincoln High and a fifth-place result for Lincoln Northeast.

Lincoln High's Glenn McChristian and Lincoln North Star's Easton Wesslund were the two top individual finishers from Lincoln schools, both coming in second in No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively. Evan James and Jacob Mustard finished second in No. 1 doubles after falling 8-1 to Papillion-La Vista's Alex Imig and Jake Franks.