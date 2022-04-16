Prep glance: Lincoln High girls place fourth at home tennis meet

Abby Crotteau finished second at No. 1 singles while Allyson Grierser and Lexi Hind were fourth at No. 2 doubles to lead Lincoln High to a fourth-place finish at its home girls tennis invitational Saturday at Woods Tennis Center.

Crotteau reached the championship match before falling to Soleil Chung of Papillion-La Vista 8-3. Hind and Grierser marched their way to the third-place match, where they dropped a close 9-8 contest to Gretna.

Lincoln Northeast finished eighth. Papillion-La Vista took home the team title with 45 points, 10 ahead of second-place Gretna.

BASEBALL

Lincoln East 9, Lincoln North Star 5: East took an early 4-0 with four runs in the bottom of the first. The Navigators rallied with one in the third and three in the fourth to tie it, but a run in the bottom of the fourth plus four more in the sixth lifted the Class A No. 2 Spartans to victory.

Six different batters had RBIs for East, including two from Keegan Brink, and Mason Gaines had two doubles.

Cooper Wesslund had two RBIs out of the lead-off spot for North Star.

