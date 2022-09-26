Prep glance: Lincoln East duo rallies as Spartans sweep Westside Invitational

OMAHA — Kirby Le is making sure he does his part for a young, deep and talented Lincoln East boys tennis team this season.

On Monday at the Omaha Westside Invitational, Le played the role of closer as he and partner Caden Haar secured an 8-6 win over Lincoln Southeast's Nahum Barber and Ruyter Jamison in the No. 1 doubles final at Koch Tennis Center.

Le and Haar faced deficits of 3-1 and 5-4 in the final before winning three straight games. East took the 7-5 lead after Haar held his serve.

"After we held, that was a big boost because I knew I could hold my serve," Le said.

That's how it played out. After Jamison held serve to pull Southeast within 7-6, Le held at love to move the duo to 33-0 this fall.

East won all four divisions Monday to win the title with 60 points. Lincoln Southwest was next with 48, while Creighton Prep and Southeast were next with 45.

— Gene Schinzel, Omaha World-Herald

Lincoln High 7, Lincoln Northwest 2: Glenn McChristian set the tone for the Links at No. 1 singles with an 8-0 win as Lincoln High rolled to a win over Lincoln Northwest at Woods Tennis Center. The Falcons' two wins came in singles — Alex Berry at No. 2 and Johnson at No. 6. Andrew Buss, Harry Dunder and Parks had the other singles wins for the Links, who swept the three doubles matches.