Prep glance: Lincoln East boys roll to win its tennis invite

The Lincoln East boys tennis team convincingly won the East Invitational on Monday at the Woods Tennis Center.

The Spartans had the maximum number of possible points (120), to finish 16 points ahead of Lincoln Southeast. Lincoln Pius X (fifth) and Lincoln North Star (tied for sixth) were the two other city schools taking part in the invitational.

East won all four events — Hunter Nelson (No. 1 singles), Samarth Sajeesh (No. 2 singles), Kirby Le and Caden Haar (No. 1 doubles) and Joe Bucknell and Kayden Le No. 2 doubles.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln East 16, Lincoln High 0, 3 inn.: A 12-run second inning boost the Spartans. Laura Jansen led the Spartans with three hits and five RBIs. Lincoln High didn't record a hit.

Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln Southeast 2, 6 inn.: Taylor Coleman pitched six innings, striking out eight and allowing no runs. Southwest’s offense scored two or more runs in four of the six innings. Emma Dostal hit a two-run home run in the top of the third inning to blow the game open.