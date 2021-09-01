Prep glance: Lincoln East boys nearly flawless at the Star City Round Robin

The Lincoln East boys tennis team cruised in the Star City Round Robin on Wednesday at Woods Tennis Center.

The Spartans finished first in every event to storm past the field of Lincoln Southwest, Bellevue West, Mount Michael and Millard West. East turned in a combined 23-1 record.

Kirby Le showcased his talents with a decisive win at No. 1 singles going 4-0 including a dominant 8-2 win over second-place Lincoln Southwest. Fellow teammates Yakub Islamov and Michael Kang did the same, winning at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.

Gabe Whiston and Kyle Givens went undefeated at No. 1 doubles while Kaiden Bradley and Cade Haar cruised their way to the No. 2 doubles title. East also went on to go 3-1 at No. 3 doubles to tie for first in that event.

Lincoln Southwest finished runner-up with 16 points behind four runner-up performances and tying for first at No. 3 doubles.

