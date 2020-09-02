 Skip to main content
Prep glance: Lincoln East boys dominate home tennis quad
The Lincoln East boys tennis team won 22 of the 24 matches it played in to win the East quadrangular against Lincoln Southwest (second place with 17 wins), Mount Michael, Millard West and Elkhorn North on Wednesday at Woods Tennis Center.

East's Kirby Lee went 4-0 at No. 1 singles, as did East's No. 1 doubles team of Kyle Givens and Gabe Whiston and No. 2 doubles team of Kumo Babe and Kaiden Bradley.

Lincoln Southeast 9, Lincoln Northeast 0: Nahum Barber of the Knights sparked the shutout with an 8-0 win over Braxtin Manske at No. 2 singles at Woods Tennis Center.

