Prep glance: Lincoln Christian takes third at York boys tennis invite

Daniel Bernhardson won four of his five No. 2 singles matches Friday at the York Invitational to lead Lincoln Christian to a third-place finish.

The Crusaders finished with 16 points in the six-team, five-round, round-robin tournament.

Ben Ingracia picked up two wins for the Crusaders at No. 1 singles with victories over Mount Michael and Ralston.

The Crusaders combined for five wins between No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.

Bellevue West won the event with 27 points, while Mount Michael finished second with 24. York (15) took fourth.

