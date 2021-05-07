 Skip to main content
Prep glance: Led by Lainie Fanton, Southwest girls take third at Millard North Invite
Prep glance: Led by Lainie Fanton, Southwest girls take third at Millard North Invite

High school tennis logo

Lincoln Southwest girls tennis finished in third place Friday at the Millard North Invitational.

Lainie Fanton first place for the Silver Hawks in No. 2 singles, defeating Millard North's Riya Kannapareddy 8-6 in the finals. 

Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean teamed up to finish third in the No. 1 doubles bracket and Meg Hove and Ella Ford finished second in the No. 2 doubles. Natalie Thompson finished third in the No. 1 singles for Lincoln Southwest.

Omaha Marian won the event.

