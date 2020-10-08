Prep glance: Le, Islamov lead Lincoln East boys to Capital City Quad tennis title

Behind titles from Kirby Le (No. 1 singles) and Yakub Islamov (No. 2), Lincoln East won the Capital City Quad boys tennis meet Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.

The Spartans finished with 12 points to edge Lincoln Southeast, which finished with 11 points. Kearney finished third with eight points and Lincoln Pius X rounded out the field with five.

Lincoln Southeast's Nathaniel Rathe and Graham Peterson paired up to win No. 1 doubles.

Kumo Babe and Kaiden Bradley brought home another victory for the Spartans at No. 2 doubles, while Jacob Whiston and Kyle Givens finished third at No. 1 doubles.

Cooper Woods and Camden Hjermstad added a third-place finish at No. 2 doubles for the Knights.

VOLLEYBALL