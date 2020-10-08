Prep glance: Le, Islamov lead Lincoln East boys to Capital City Quad tennis title

Behind titles from Kirby Le (No. 1 singles) and Yakub Islamov (No. 2), Lincoln East won the Capital City Quad boys tennis meet Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
The Spartans finished with 12 points to edge Lincoln Southeast, which finished with 11 points. Kearney finished third with eight points and Lincoln Pius X rounded out the field with five.
Lincoln Southeast's Nathaniel Rathe and Graham Peterson paired up to win No. 1 doubles.
Kumo Babe and Kaiden Bradley brought home another victory for the Spartans at No. 2 doubles, while Jacob Whiston and Kyle Givens finished third at No. 1 doubles.
Cooper Woods and Camden Hjermstad added a third-place finish at No. 2 doubles for the Knights.
VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln High 1: Six Silver Hawks had at least five kills in a 25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, win over Lincoln High. Shaylee Myers had a team-high 12 kills, followed by Liz Tomlin with nine. Kyndal Hudson led the match for Lincoln High with 13 kills. The Silver Hawks took over the match at the service line with 12 aces. Lauren Dirks led Lincoln Southwest with five kills, followed by Carly Coen and Mackenzie Painter, who had two apiece. Harper Case had 16 digs for the Links and Paige Christophersen added 23 set assists.
Centennial Conference: Class C-1 No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran went 1-1 Thursday at Grand Island Central Catholic, opening with a 25-23, 25-10 victory over Lincoln Christian. The Warriors then dropped a tough 25-20, 25-23 match to No. 3 GICC. Abby Wachel led the Warriors with nine kills in the match against GICC. Abi Wohlgemuth added eight, and Ashlyn DeBoer had 22 set assists. Lincoln Christian lost its other Thursday matchup to Hastings St. Cecilia 25-17, 25-19.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!