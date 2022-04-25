Prep glance: Ibrahimova wins No. 1 singles final, Southeast wins team title at Millard West Invite

Camilla Ibrahimova placed first at No. 1 singles to lead the Lincoln Southeast girls tennis team to the team championship at the Millard West Invitational on Monday at Koch Family Tennis Center.

It marked the Knights' second big invite win of the season. They also won the Omaha Westside meet two weeks ago.

Ibrahimova defeated Kearney's Olivia Flood 8-2 in the No. 1 singles final for the Knights, who scored 61 points. Freshman Corinne Barber won at No. 2 singles to give Southeast a sweep of the singles titles.

Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East each scored 55 points, but Southwest earned second via tiebreaker.

Southwest's Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean won the No. 1 doubles division.

BOYS GOLF

Beatrice Invitational: Lincoln East's Will Topolski shot a 73 to win the individual title by three strokes at Beatrice Country Club. Topolski's steady round included a 37 on the front nine and a 36 on the back.

Gretna's Nolan Johnson (76) was second and Creighton Prep's Luke Strako (76) was third.

Led by three top-10 finishers, Creighton Prep won the A Division with a 314. Gretna (317) was second and Lincoln East (318) was third.

Palmyra Quad: Isaiah Nunnally shot a 3-over 38 across nine holes to secure second place and lead Lincoln Christian to a one-stroke victory over Lincoln Lutheran at Woodland Hills Golf Course.

The Crusaders had a team score of 174 compared to the Warriors' 175. Cade Marshbanks was also key to Christian's victory, finishing fifth by shooting a 43. Max Bartels led Lutheran by shooting a team-best 42 to secure fourth place while three other Warriors finished in the top 10.

Noah Carpenter of Palmyra won the individual title by shooting an even-par 35.

BASEBALL

Lincoln Southeast 7, Lincoln North Star 5: In a game with a combined nine errors, the Knights came out on top thanks to four of their seven hits going for extra bases, including a home run for Luke Blatchford. Max Buettenback tossed a complete game as Southeast won for the 13th time in 15 games.

Lincoln East 13, Lincoln Northeast 5: The Class A No. 4 Spartans scored 10 runs in the first three innings, taking advantage of six Rocket errors. Jaelyn Welch and Garrett Springer each drove in two runs while Noah Walters scored three runs for East.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0