A first-place result in No. 1 doubles helped the Lincoln Christian girls tennis team to a third-place finish at the Waverly Invite on Thursday.

The Crusader duo of Jenna Wiltfong and Alyssa Gove earned an 8-5 win in the finals against Bennington, which won the meet with 21 points. Christian had 17.

Lincoln Christian's Molly Looper finished fourth in No. 2 singles while Reese Looper and Sarah Cunningham also placed fourth in No. 2 doubles. Majil Darst took fifth at No. 5 singles.

