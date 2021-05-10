 Skip to main content
Prep glance: Fanton leads run of singles wins for Southwest girls against East
  • Updated
Lincoln Southwest senior Lainie Fanton helped the Lincoln Southwest girls tennis team win five of the six singles matches en route to a 7-2 win against Lincoln East on Monday at Woods Tennis Center.

Fanton defeated Spartan freshman Sofia Sarroub-Le 8-2 victory at No. 2 singles.

Freshman Gibsen Chapman pulled out an 8-6 victory for East at No. 1 singles, but the Silver Hawks added singles victories from Grace Bartolome (No. 3), Ella Dean (No. 4), Rhea Poda (No. 5) and Parker Brown (No. 6) to put the match out of reach.

Lincoln North Star 8, Lincoln High 1: North Star won all six singles points and two of the three doubles points.

Jeana Phan and Kirsten Adamson led the Navigators to victories in No. 1 and No. 2 singles play, respectively, and added an 8-0 victory over Lincoln High's Tai'an Williams and Isabella Elrod at No. 3 doubles. 

Abby Lottman and Caitlin Hudson battled to an 8-4 victory for the Navigators at No. 1 doubles, while Lottman captured No. 3 singles play and Hudson added an 8-2 victory in No. 4 singles.

 

