Hunter Nelson headlined a first-place finish for the Lincoln East boys tennis team in the Lincoln Pius X invitational Tuesday at Woods Tennis Center.

Nelson went 3-0 in No. 1 singles, while the rest of the Spartans also went undefeated in their respective divisions.

Barrett Warner and Jack Felt placed second in No. 1 doubles, helping Lincoln Southwest finish second in the tournament.

SOFTBALL

Grand Island 8-8, Lincoln Southeast 5-4: Ava Neumayer and Raina Waller each had triples in the opener against Grand Island to tie the game 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning before the Islanders rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Neumayer added an RBI double in game two that helped the Knights take a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning before the Islanders rallied again in the seventh. Kalainey Nickel and Kinley Nixon also added doubles.

Hastings 16, Lincoln Northwest 3: Tenley Root doubled and recorded two hits for Lincoln Northwest against Hastings Tuesday. Madison Lemons and Kynzee McFadden each added hits, but Class B No. 5 Hastings distanced itself from a 6-3 lead with four runs in the third and six in the fourth to take the victory.

GIRLS GOLF

Nebraska City Triangular: Norris shot 199 on the nine-hole Wildwood Golf Course to win the quadrangular, one shot ahead of Waverly. The Vikings Tia Phaisan shot a 38 to win individual honors. Lilly Ballard shot a 44 to lead the Titans. Host Nebraska City shot a 219.

VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln Northeast 3, Lincoln High 0: Hayden Osmera led the Rockets (3-4) with eight kills in their sweep at Lincoln High (1-4). Delainey Volkmer had seven kills and two ace serves, Laney Songster had nine digs, Doneelah Washington had three blocks and Genna LeMay 12 had set assists.