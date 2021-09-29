 Skip to main content
Prep glance: East sends all six players to semis of shortened Papio tennis invite
Prep glance: East sends all six players to semis of shortened Papio tennis invite

  Updated
High school tennis logo

Lincoln East was primed for another strong performance before play was canceled at the Papillion-La Vista tennis invite Wednesday at Koch Tennis Center. 

The Spartans were the only team of 21 entries to send all six of their players to the semifinals with Kirby Le at No. 1 singles, Yakub Islamov at No. 2 singles, Kyle Givens and Gabe Whiston at No. 1 doubles and Kaiden Bradley and Caden Haar at No. 2 doubles. 

Markus Rutledge was the lone semifinalists for Lincoln Southwest at No. 1 singles, while Cooper Wesslund and Kaden McCoy advanced in No. 1 doubles for Lincoln North Star. The duo of Tyler Blair and Ruyter Jamison made it through for Lincoln Southeast. 

