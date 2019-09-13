Lincoln East freshman Berlyn Schutz captured her second victory of the young cross country season with a first-place showing at the Millard South Invitational on Friday.
Schutz won the girls race in 18 minutes, 43 seconds. Last Saturday, she won the Papillion-La Vista South meet in 19:00.
The Spartans also got a boost from Jenna Muma (19:05), who placed fourth, and Kylie Muma (19:06), who placed fifth. East won the team title with 33 points. Lincoln Southwest (114) was fourth and Lincoln Southeast (229) was ninth.
Tyler Boyle's first-place finish helped lead the Lincoln Southwest boys to the team title.
Boyle won the race in 1.5 seconds, crossing the tape in 15:59. Teammate Trevor Acton (16:21) was fourth.
Lincoln East was seventh.
KEARNEY INVITATIONAL: Lincoln Northeast's Hannah Ray won the Kearney Invitational on Friday at Meadowlark Golf Course in a time of 19:24. Ray won the 5-kilometer race by nearly one minute. Lincoln High won the girls team title. The Links received a boost from Kennedy Bartee (third, 20:35) and Olivia DiLillo (fourth, 21:00). North Platte's Evan Caudy won the boys race in 16:43, narrowly edging Lincoln Northeast sophomore Daniel Romary (16:44). Lincoln High's Jackson McNeese (17:45) was 10th.
VOLLEYBALL
GRADOVILLE INVITATIONAL: Lincoln North Star went 2-1 on the opening day, defeating host Omaha Bryan 25-9, 25-20 and Columbus Scotus 25-23, 25-12 before dropping its final match 25-17, 20-25, 25-20 to Fremont.