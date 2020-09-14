Prep glance: East boys run away with home tennis invitational

The Lincoln East boys tennis team ran away from the 10-team field at the East Invitational on Monday at Woods Tennis Center.
The Spartans finished with 108 points and had three of its representatives reach the finals, including Yakub Islamov, who won the No. 2 singles title 8-6 over Lincoln North Star's Cooper Wesslund.
Lincoln Pius X's Joseph Plachy and Jase Woita took the No. 1 doubles crown, beating East's Gabe Whiston and Kyle Givens 8-6.
Kirby Le added a second-place finish for East at No. 1 singles, falling in the final to Lincoln Southeast's Graham Peterson.
Elkhorn South was runner-up with 88 points. Pius X finished third (82) and Lincoln Southeast took fourth (80). Lincoln North Star finished sixth (72). Lincoln Christian finished ninth.
GOLF
Class B state site changes: The Class B girls state golf tournament will be played at a different site next month. The NSAA announced Monday that Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering will host the tournament Oct. 12-13. Scotts Bluff Country Club was to host this year's Class B field, but course conditions led to a swap with the Gering course. The 2021 Class B girls state tournament will take place at Scotts Bluff Country Club. Class A's state tournament remains at Norfolk Country Club, and Class C remains at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Blair Invitational: Olivia Lovegrove fired a 77 on Monday in Blair for a third-place finish to lead Lincoln Christian. The Crusaders showed a strong performance, shooting a 404, to finish third in the 13-team field. Elkhorn North won the event, taking the top two spots behind Emily Karmazin (74) and Julia Karmazin (76).
SOFTBALL
Lincoln East 15, Lincoln High 1: The Spartans totaled eight extra-base hits, including four home runs. Morgan Adams, Kooper Barnes, Kyndal Colon and Sydney McReynolds all went deep for Lincoln East, with Zoie Armstrong, Whitnee Curry, Rhiannon Martin and Campbell Petrick all picking up doubles.
