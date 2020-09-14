Prep glance: East boys run away with home tennis invitational

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln East boys tennis team ran away from the 10-team field at the East Invitational on Monday at Woods Tennis Center.

The Spartans finished with 108 points and had three of its representatives reach the finals, including Yakub Islamov, who won the No. 2 singles title 8-6 over Lincoln North Star's Cooper Wesslund.

Lincoln Pius X's Joseph Plachy and Jase Woita took the No. 1 doubles crown, beating East's Gabe Whiston and Kyle Givens 8-6.

Kirby Le added a second-place finish for East at No. 1 singles, falling in the final to Lincoln Southeast's Graham Peterson.

Elkhorn South was runner-up with 88 points. Pius X finished third (82) and Lincoln Southeast took fourth (80). Lincoln North Star finished sixth (72). Lincoln Christian finished ninth.

GOLF