Prep glance: East boys dominate Capital City Quad tennis meet

The Lincoln East boys tennis team was nearly perfect in its Capital City Quad triumph on Friday at Woods Tennis Center.

The Spartans dropped just one of their 18 matches. Freshman Hunter Nelson went 3-0 at No. 1 singles, his closest decision being 8-4 against Kearney's Asher Saulsbury. East's top doubles team — Caden Haar and Kirby Le — had little trouble, winning 24 of the 33 sets they played.