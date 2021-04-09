Prep glance: Doubles victory by Miller and Keitges lead Southeast girls to Westside invite crown

Caroline Miller and Ally Keitges captured the No. 1 doubles crown in helping lead the Lincoln Southeast girls tennis team to a first-place finish at the Omaha Westside Invitational, one of the biggest meets of the year, Friday at Koch Family Tennis Center.
Also aided by a runner-up finish by Camilla Ibrahimova at No. 1 singles, Southeast (90 points) edged Millard North by four points. Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Marian tied for third place, and Lincoln Pius X was fifth.
Miller and Keitges defeated Lincoln East's Elly Johnsen and Kristina Le 8-6 in their final, while Lincoln Southwest's Lainie Fanton was runner-up at No. 2 singles.
Lincoln High 9, Lincoln Northeast 0: The Links had no trouble dispatching the Rockets, sweeping every match. The Links' Abby Crotteau led the way with a victory at No. 2 singles, while Katie Smith and Lydia Skold added an 8-2 victory at No. 1 doubles.
BASEBALL
Frank Ryan Invitational: No. 4 Lincoln Southwest defeated No. 9 Papillion-La Vista 12-1 to reach Saturday's fifth-place game at Millard West. Andrew Bohrer struck out five and Brock Merkel had a pair of doubles to lead Southwest, which bounced back from a tournament-opening 3-1 loss to Elkhorn.
The Silver Hawks will play No. 4 Lincoln East, which topped No. 3 Millard West 7-2 on Friday night. Brayan Van Meter, Cooper Erikson and Keegan Brink each had three hits for the Spartans, who lost to No. 10 Omaha Westside 4-1 earlier in the day.
BOYS GOLF
Kearney Invitational: A 1-2 finish from Geran Sander and Cayden Wynne helped lift Lincoln Southwest to a title sweep at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course. Sander won with a 77, and Wynne carded a 78 to finish in second. Justin Webert added an eighth-place finish for the Silver Hawks, who shot a 326 to beat runner-up Grand Island by five strokes.
TRACK
Millard South Invitational: The Lincoln Pius X girls finished in first place while the Thunderbolts tied Fremont for the top spot on the boys side.
Kate Campos and Anna Vedral did the heavy lifting for the Pius X girls. Campos won the 100-meter dash in 12.76 seconds and finished first in the 300 hurdles (:48.94). Vedral won the 100 hurdles in :15.02 and the pole vault (10 feet, 3 inches).
Reece Grosserode was a multi-event winner for the Thunderbolt boys, earning gold medals in the long jump (21-1) and triple jump (43-4¼).
Kearney Invitational: Kate Dilsaver won the 100 (:12.42) and 200 (:25.87) to help lead Lincoln Southwest to the girls team title.
Grant Reid won the 1,600 (4:37) and Drew Snyder was victorious in the 3,200 (9:43.56) and 800 (2:02.17) in leading the Lincoln Southwest boys to a third-place finish.