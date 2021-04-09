Prep glance: Doubles victory by Miller and Keitges lead Southeast girls to Westside invite crown

Caroline Miller and Ally Keitges captured the No. 1 doubles crown in helping lead the Lincoln Southeast girls tennis team to a first-place finish at the Omaha Westside Invitational, one of the biggest meets of the year, Friday at Koch Family Tennis Center.

Also aided by a runner-up finish by Camilla Ibrahimova at No. 1 singles, Southeast (90 points) edged Millard North by four points. Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Marian tied for third place, and Lincoln Pius X was fifth.

Miller and Keitges defeated Lincoln East's Elly Johnsen and Kristina Le 8-6 in their final, while Lincoln Southwest's Lainie Fanton was runner-up at No. 2 singles.

Lincoln High 9, Lincoln Northeast 0: The Links had no trouble dispatching the Rockets, sweeping every match. The Links' Abby Crotteau led the way with a victory at No. 2 singles, while Katie Smith and Lydia Skold added an 8-2 victory at No. 1 doubles.

BASEBALL

Frank Ryan Invitational: No. 4 Lincoln Southwest defeated No. 9 Papillion-La Vista 12-1 to reach Saturday's fifth-place game at Millard West. Andrew Bohrer struck out five and Brock Merkel had a pair of doubles to lead Southwest, which bounced back from a tournament-opening 3-1 loss to Elkhorn.