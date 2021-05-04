Prep glance: Doubles sweep leads Southeast past Southwest in battle of Class A contenders

In a meeting of teams with Class A state title hopes, Lincoln Southeast edged Lincoln Southwest 5-4 in girls tennis Tuesday at Woods Tennis Center.

The Silver Hawks won four of six singles matches, including at No. 2, where Lainie Fanton defeated Ella Kostal 8-3.

But the Knights, who won the 2019 state title, were aided with a sweep of the three doubles matches. Caroline Miller and Ally Keitges defeated Ella Dean and Grace Bartolome 8-3 at No. 1 and Averie Dodds and Lily Rippeteau were victorious at No. 2.

Southeast's Camilla Ibrahimova continued her dominant season with an 8-2 victory against Natalie Thompson at No. 1 singles.

Tuesday's close match followed last week's Millard West Invitational, where Southeast and Southwest each scored 88 points. Southeast won the tiebreaker to win the tournament.

Lincoln East 8, Lincoln High 1: East freshman Gibsen Chapman won 8-1 at No. 1 singles, and teamed with Kendal Hasemann for a No. 3 doubles win. Elly Johnson and Kristina Le won at No. 1 doubles for the Spartans.

BOYS GOLF