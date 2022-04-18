Prep glance: Carpenter's goal lifts No. 4 East girls past No. 8 Bolts in completion of suspended match

The No. 4 Lincoln East girls soccer team held on for a 3-2 victory over No. 8 Lincoln Pius X on Monday at Aldrich Field in the conclusion of a suspended match due to storms on April 12.

The Spartans and Thunderbolts finished the final 21 minutes of regulation Monday with East prevailing when Kayma Carpenter scored nearly five minutes into resumption of play.

MaKynlie Cabe, who assisted on Carpenter's eventual game-winner, also scored April 12 in the 11th minute. Annie Mulder had scored for the Spartans before weather halted play, while Abby Vacek netted both goals for Pius X.

Lincoln Southeast 8, Lincoln Northeast 0: No. 6 Southeast dominated behind two first-half goals from Corynne Olsen that gave the Knights a 5-0 lead at the break. Katelyn Saige finished a corner kick in the ninth minute to put the Knights up 1-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Gator Invitational: The Lincoln North Star girls won three divisions to capture the invite championship at Woods Tennis Center.

Ava Simpson won at No. 2 singles, Caitlin Hudson and Abby Lottman teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles, and Kennedi Leitschuck and Brynn Person were winners at No. 2 doubles.

Hudson and Lottman rallied for a 9-7 victory against Elkhorn's Paulina Formicheva and Julia Gates in the No. 1 doubles final.

Elkhorn freshman Kira Ozyomaya beat North Star's Jeana Phan 8-2 in the No. 1 singles championship match.

North Star finished with 46 points. Elkhorn was second and Columbus was third.

Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln East 4: After the Silver Hawks and Spartans split singles play 3-3, Southwest captured wins at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles. Parker Brown and Sophia Heinrich took No. 2 doubles 8-0, while Rhea Poda and Meenakshi Variyam eked out a 9-7 win at No. 3 doubles.

BOYS GOLF

Creighton Prep Invitational: Grand Island's Marcus Holling birdied No. 17 to prevail by one shot. Holling shot a 1-over 73 and edged Creighton Prep's Connor Steichen by one shot.

Lincoln Southeast's Thomas Bryson shot a 77 to finish in ninth place.

Host Creighton Prep rolled to the team title with a 304. Lincoln Southeast shot a 327 to take fourth and Lincoln Pius X shot a 347 to finish 10th.

