Prep glance: Buss leads Links tennis at Northeast/Lincoln High Invite

Lincoln High senior Andrew Buss finished fifth at No. 2 singles and helped the Links to a seventh-place finish Friday at the Lincoln Northeast/Lincoln High Invite at Woods Tennis Center.

The Links finished with 41 points behind Buss defeating Crete's Isaac Penate 8-6. Glenn McChristian added a sixth-place mark at No. 1 singles.

Logan Gillett finished 11th for the Rockets as Lincoln Northeast took home 12th with 10 points.

Papillion-La Vista finished as the team champion with 63 points.

Lincoln East 9, Lincoln Southeast 0: Hunter Nelson, Samarth Sajeesh and Michael Kang each won in a sweep in No. 1, No. 2 and No. 6 singles respectively, helping the Spartans defeat the Knights in a dual at Lincoln Southeast.

In doubles, Nelson and Sajeesh teamed up to win No. 3 doubles in a sweep. Caden Haar and Kayden Le won No. 1 doubles 8-5 while Bucknell and Islamov won No. 2 doubles 8-4.