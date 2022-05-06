Prep glance: Bartolome, Dean win No. 1 doubles bracket to pace LSW's runner-up finish in Millard North Invite

The Lincoln Southwest girls tennis team broke a three-way tie to earn second place at the Millard North Invitational on Friday at the Koch Tennis Center.

The Silver Hawks won 61.62% of their games played to overcome Millard North and Lincoln East to finish second with 46 points. Millard North won 60.21% of games played and the Spartans 58.70%.

Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean went 2-0 in the gold bracket of championship pool play in No. 1 doubles for the Silver Hawks. East's Gibby Chapman and Kristina Le finished second with a 1-1 record.

Belinda Rademacher added a second-place mark at No. 1 singles for the Spartans in the gold pool.

Omaha Marian won the event with 52 points.

Lincoln North Star 7, Lincoln Pius X 2: Lincoln North Star took No. 2-6 singles and never looked back against the Thunderbolts Friday at Woods Tennis Center. Cece Ulrich gave Pius X the lone win at No. 1 singles with an 8-6 victory over Jeanna Phan, but the Navigators responded behind Ava Simpson and Abby Lottman at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Simpson and Lottman also picked up doubles victories for North Star.

