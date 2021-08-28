Prep glance: Balanced approach leads Silver Hawks to quad win

Lincoln Southwest to the top spot over Millard North, Creighton Prep and Lincoln Southeast. The Silver Hawks finished with 13 points, with Millard North taking second with nine. Lincoln Southeast finished with seven points and Creighton Prep six. Jackson Miller and Sam Weyeneth finished second for Lincoln Southeast with a 2-1 record at No. 1 doubles.

CROSS COUNTRY

John Votta Invitational: Lincoln Northeast's Daniel Romary ran away from the competition in 17 minutes, 13.58 seconds to win the boys races held by Norris. Romary's time was 1:18 faster than Elkhorn North's Michael Grigsby, who finished second. The Rockets finished fifth with 67 points, while Elkhorn North took the team title with 26. Lincoln High finished third with 60 points, with Deshawn Burks finishing fifth. Sean Dart added an eighth-place finish for Northeast, while the Links got a 16th-place finish from Jordan Kwiatkowski. Alex Hermsen also finished 18th for Lincoln High. The Links finished sixth in the girls race with Kennedy Bartee taking second in 21:10.73. Lincoln Northeast finished eighth with top runner Ally Badura finishing 28th. Norris ran away with the team title and individual champion Ellie Thomas in 21:01.46. The Titans finished with 16 points and four runners in the top 10.