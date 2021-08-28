Prep glance: Balanced approach leads Silver Hawks to quad win

The Lincoln Southwest boys tennis team won the Creighton Prep Quad on Saturday at the Koch Tennis Center in Omaha.
The Silver Hawks relied on several 3-0 performances: Jack Shaffer and Jack Felt at No. 1 doubles; Blake Johnson and Matthew Sorrel at No. 2 doubles; and Chase Benson and Cooper Malone at No. 3 doubles.
Lincoln Southwest to the top spot over Millard North, Creighton Prep and Lincoln Southeast. The Silver Hawks finished with 13 points, with Millard North taking second with nine. Lincoln Southeast finished with seven points and Creighton Prep six. Jackson Miller and Sam Weyeneth finished second for Lincoln Southeast with a 2-1 record at No. 1 doubles.
Reid Nelson added another 3-0 record for the Silver Hawks at No. 3 singles.
CROSS COUNTRY
John Votta Invitational: Lincoln Northeast's Daniel Romary ran away from the competition in 17 minutes, 13.58 seconds to win the boys races held by Norris. Romary's time was 1:18 faster than Elkhorn North's Michael Grigsby, who finished second. The Rockets finished fifth with 67 points, while Elkhorn North took the team title with 26. Lincoln High finished third with 60 points, with Deshawn Burks finishing fifth. Sean Dart added an eighth-place finish for Northeast, while the Links got a 16th-place finish from Jordan Kwiatkowski. Alex Hermsen also finished 18th for Lincoln High. The Links finished sixth in the girls race with Kennedy Bartee taking second in 21:10.73. Lincoln Northeast finished eighth with top runner Ally Badura finishing 28th. Norris ran away with the team title and individual champion Ellie Thomas in 21:01.46. The Titans finished with 16 points and four runners in the top 10.
VOLLEYBALL
Omaha North Invitational: Lincoln Northeast finished 1-2 in Omaha. They picked up a win in straight sets against Omaha South before dropping matches to Fremont and Omaha Mercy. Lacey Songster led the Rockets with 12 kills on the day and Doneelah Washington added 11.
Norfolk Invitational: Lincoln High finished runner-up, going 3-1 including a 3-0 record in pool play that included wins over Bennington, Columbus and Hastings. Host Norfolk got the better of the Links in the championship winning in straight sets. The Links were led by Faith Vaneck's 34 kills on the day. Nicole Haywood added 24 kills.