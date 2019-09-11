Lincoln Pius X's Mason Warner has begun his quest for a Class A state title in a big way already this season. The junior defeated defending Class A state champion Ethan Neil 8-3 in Tuesday's No. 1 singles final at the Capital City Invitational in Lincoln.
Warner was last year's No. 1 singles state champion in Class B.
Here is more on Warner:
Year: Junior.
College hopes or plans: "I hope to play tennis for a D-I school, but more importantly, to pursue the career of dentistry."
Best high school sports moment so far: "Winning 2018 Class B state championship."
Three go-to apps: Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube Music.
Favorite movie: "Interstellar."
Favorite snack or meal after a tournament/meet: Monster and beef jerky.
Favorite pro athlete: Roger Federer.