Lincoln Pius X's Mason Warner has begun his quest for a Class A state title in a big way already this season. The junior defeated defending Class A state champion Ethan Neil 8-3 in Tuesday's No. 1 singles final at the Capital City Invitational in Lincoln.

Warner was last year's No. 1 singles state champion in Class B. 

Here is more on Warner: 

Year: Junior.

College hopes or plans: "I hope to play tennis for a D-I school, but more importantly, to pursue the career of dentistry."

Best high school sports moment so far: "Winning 2018 Class B state championship."

Three go-to apps: Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube Music.

Favorite movie: "Interstellar."

Favorite snack or meal after a tournament/meet: Monster and beef jerky.

Favorite pro athlete: Roger Federer.

