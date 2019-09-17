Boys tennis
LINCOLN PIUS X 7, MOUNT MICHAEL 2
SINGLES: No. 1--Warner, Pius X, def. Gart, 8-3; No. 2--Ulrich, Pius X, def. Mallisee, 8-2; No. 3--Plachy, Pius X, def. Rosenfels, 8-1; No. 4--Pentel, MM; No. 5--Endacott, Pius X; No. 6--Hock, MM.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Plachy-Olson, Pius X, def. Pentel-Rosenfels, 8-2; No. 2--O’Donnell-Woita, Pius X, def. Payne-Hock, 8-6; No. 3--Martinez-Endacott, Pius X.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 8, OMAHA WESTSIDE 1
SINGLES: No. 1--Harris, LSW, def. Bonnett, 8-0; No. 2--Benson, LSW, def. Rosenblatt, 9-7; No. 3--Works, LSW, def. Rue, 8-5; No. 4--O'Shea, LSW; No. 5--Balfany, LSW; No. 6--Gordman, OW.
DOUBLES: No. 1--O'Shea-Works, LSW, def. Rue-Kugler, 8-6; No. 2--Johnson-Balfany, LSW, def. Siegel-Pate, 8-0; No. 3--Thompson-Clanton, LSW.