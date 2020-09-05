Prep boys tennis results, 9/5

Boys tennis
KEARNEY DOUBLES INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southeast 71, Lincoln Southwest 66, Kearney 60, Creighton Prep 57, Omaha Westside 41, Lincoln North Star 34, Milard South 19, Grand Island 12.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: No. 1--Rathe-Peterson, Southeast, def. Johnson-Balfany, 6-4, 6-3; No. 2--Hjermstad--Woods, Southeast, def. Goff-Bokenkamp, Kearney, 6-4, 4-6 (10-7); No. 3--N. Ramachandran-S. Ramachandran, Creighton Prep, def. Rue-Shefsky, 6-2, 5-7 (10-8); No. 4--Anderson-Shaffer, Southwest, def. Weyeneth-Wood, 0-6, 6-1, (13-11).
