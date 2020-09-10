 Skip to main content
Prep boys tennis results, 9/10
Boys tennis

LINCOLN HIGH 8, HASTINGS 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Schram, Hastings, def. Fredrick, 8-3; No. 2--McChristian, Lincoln High, def. Harris 8-2; No. 3--Connelly, Lincoln High, def. Koci, 8-0; No. 4--Tarkian, Lincoln High; No. 5--Gable, Lincoln High; No. 6--Nguyen, Lincoln High.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Fredrick/Nguyen, Lincoln High, def. Harris/Tate, 8-1; No. 2--McChristian/Tarkian, Lincoln High, def. Koci/Kusek, 8-1; No. 3--Connelly/Gable, Lincoln High.

