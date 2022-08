Prep boys tennis results, 8/25

Boys tennis

LINCOLN EAST 9, OMAHA WESTSIDE 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Nelson, LE, def. Shefsky, 8-5; No. 2--Fajeesh, LE, def. Evans, 8-1; No. 3--Ki. Lee, LE, def. David, 8-0; No. 4--Bucknell, LE; No. 5--Islamov, LE; No. 6--Ka. Lee, LE.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Haar-Ki. Lee, LE, def. David-Kugler, 8-2; No. 2--Bucknell-Islamov, LE, def. Buscher-Bowden, 8-0; No. 3--Nelson-Fajeesh, LE.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 8, LINCOLN HIGH 1

SINGLES: No. 1--McChristian, LHS, def. James, 8-1; No. 2--Wesslund, LNS, def. Dunbar, 8-3; No. 3--Mandachit, LNS, def. Parks, 8-5 No. 4--Mustard, LNS; No. 5--Kimbrough, LNS; No. 6--Le, LNS.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Mustard-Mandachit, LNS, def. McChristian, 8-5; No. 2--Kimbrough-Frink, LNS, def. Dunbar-Christianson, 8-4; No. 3--Wesslund-James, LNS.

LINCOLN PIUS X 8, LINCOLN NORTHWEST 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Kerkman, LPX, def. Chiles, 8-0; No. 2--Hall, LPX, def. Nguyen, 8-0; No. 3--Hoffschneider, LPX, def. Prestwich, 8-1; No. 4--Ulrich, LPX; No. 5--Huck, LPX; No. 6--Payne, LNW.

DOUBLES: No. 1--I. Woita-West, LPX, def. Prestwich-Swanson, 8-0; No. 2--Phelan-White, LPX, def. Schultz-Berry, 8-2; No. 3--D. Woita-Klein, LPX.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 6, BEATRICE 3

SINGLES: No. 1--Boerger, LC, def. Dittbrenner, 8-0; No. 2--Hamm, Beatrice, def. Fredstrom, 9-8 (7-3); No. 3--Mooss, LC, def. Marlatt, 8-3; No. 4--Cuciti, LC; No. 5--Penrod, LC; No. 6--Dehaan, LC.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Dittbrenner-Hamm, Beatrice, def. Penrod-Cuciti, 8-3; No. 2--DeBoer-Norris, Beatrice, def. Dehaan-Mooss, 8-6; No. 3--Boerger-Fredstrom, LC.