After moving back up to Class A, Lincoln Pius X did not blink once at the boys tennis state tournament at the Koch Tennis Center in Omaha on Thursday.
The Thunderbolts, who won the Class B team title last season, hold a narrow lead in the team standings with 36 points after returning to Class A for the first time since 2015. Lincoln Southwest is second with 34.
"We've played all these teams, these players, this schedule," Pius X head coach Nolan DeWispelare said. "It was the same (regular) season schedule for us last year, so there are no surprises.
"We know what we need to prepare for, so it was an easy transition."
The Bolts put all four state qualifiers into Friday's semifinals.
Pius X and the Silver Hawks will get an early taste of each other Friday when the Bolts' Mason Warner, seeded second at No. 1 singles, faces Lincoln Southwest's Joseph Harris. Warner, who won No. 1 singles in Class B in 2018, took a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Bellevue East's Joseph Skoff and a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Creighton Prep's Nathan Ramachandran to advance to the semifinals.
Harris, the third seed, did not drop a set on his way to the semifinals.
"All of our guys are still in the hunt," DeWispelare said. "Everybody is still looking for a title. That motivates us which is great."
Top-seeded Will Ulrich (No. 2 singles) for Pius X eased to three victories with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Omaha Benson's Eh Tha Shee in the opening round. Ulrich then posted back-to-back 6-0, 6-2 victories over Bellevue West's Trey Conant and Elkhorn South's Joseph Kirshenbaum, and will play fourth-seeded Jalan Zhu of Millard North Friday morning.
The Bolts' No. 1 doubles team of Will Olson and Joseph Plachy will play Creighton Prep's Andrew Doehner and Mac Nelson, while Lincoln Southwest's Nick O'Shea and Grady Works wait on the other side of the bracket.
O'Shea and Works meet Lincoln Southeast's Graham Peterson and Grey Gergen with a chance to play for the No. 1 doubles state title.
"It will make for some an interesting matches (Friday)," Lincoln Southwest coach Dennis Hershberger said. "We will have to take care of semifinals matches first. We have to play well in all divisions, but we are looking forward to it and taking one match at a time."
At No. 2 doubles, Thomas O'Donnell and Jase Woita put the fourth Bolt squad into the semifinals. They will face top-seeded Creighton Prep's Daniel Kowal and Joshua Morales.
Lincoln Pius X is comprised of four juniors and two seniors, setting a veteran tone.
"They are calm, energized and excited," DeWispelare said. "They are focused on playing and not the newness the state tournament brings."
Friday's semifinals being at 9 a.m.