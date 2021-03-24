Pandemic took away their '20 season, but a silver lining has the Southeast girls eager to build on '19 state run

"So I didn't have to watch one of my players that worked so hard in the offseason, I didn't have to tell any seniors, 'Hey, you're not going to be able to finish your career,' which would have been difficult for any coach."

It took an extra year, but Southeast will begin its Class A state title defense Monday when it competes against Lincoln High in a dual.

"It does feel like it (state) was a long time ago, but I think we still have that same energy and dynamic as a team," said Miller, who is a team captain and among the top players in the state. "Even though it feels like a long time ago, it comes back pretty fast as soon as we begin practicing and kind of being a team again."

In addition to Miller, the Knights return junior Camilla Ibrahimova, who placed third at No. 1 singles in 2019 and will be among the state contenders this year no matter where she is slotted. Senior Averie Dodd, the other team captain, and junior Ally Keitges teamed up to place fourth at No. 2 doubles in 2019.

There are others ready to step up, too, for a team that is very tight knit, Salem said.