Pandemic took away their '20 season, but a silver lining has the Southeast girls eager to build on '19 state run

It's a moment the Lincoln Southeast girls tennis team wouldn't have minded freezing.
Nearly two years ago, the Knights' Caroline Miller and then-senior Katie Whitehead outlasted a Millard North duo in three sets to win a state championship at No. 1 doubles.
That wasn't even the best part. The duo's win clinched the Knights the Class A team title.
"I definitely remember how unreal it felt, and it was super-exciting," Miller said this week.
In a way, that day at Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha was frozen for some time. It marked the last time the Knights played a point that mattered after the COVID-19 pandemic took away the 2020 season.
Whitehead's and Miller's gut-wrenching state tournament win was followed by a punch to the gut less than a year later. Spring sports were done before they even started, leaving a big void for athletes and unfinished chapters for the 2020 seniors.
Southeast tennis coach Chris Salem gathered his team on Zoom to discuss there being no season. There was sadness, but also a silver lining. Last year's Southeast team didn't have any seniors on it, meaning it was set to return a strong core from the 2019 state title run.
"We were, I suppose, lucky in that regard," Salem said. "As much as my heart broke for our girls because we lost our season last year, and for all Southeast athletes, we were certainly lucky as an outliner that we didn't have a senior.
"So I didn't have to watch one of my players that worked so hard in the offseason, I didn't have to tell any seniors, 'Hey, you're not going to be able to finish your career,' which would have been difficult for any coach."
It took an extra year, but Southeast will begin its Class A state title defense Monday when it competes against Lincoln High in a dual.
"It does feel like it (state) was a long time ago, but I think we still have that same energy and dynamic as a team," said Miller, who is a team captain and among the top players in the state. "Even though it feels like a long time ago, it comes back pretty fast as soon as we begin practicing and kind of being a team again."
In addition to Miller, the Knights return junior Camilla Ibrahimova, who placed third at No. 1 singles in 2019 and will be among the state contenders this year no matter where she is slotted. Senior Averie Dodd, the other team captain, and junior Ally Keitges teamed up to place fourth at No. 2 doubles in 2019.
There are others ready to step up, too, for a team that is very tight knit, Salem said.
"That core group that was planning on defending the title last year, they're all still here, so it sort of feels we've been together and waiting to defend the title, which has been fun and interesting, and it certainly holds a lot of motivation for us," Salem said.
Though there was no high school season, tennis players were able to hit the courts last summer under strict health protocols.
"It was different and definitely more difficult, but it was possible," said Miller, who was able to play in a couple of tournaments late in the summer.
Many of the girls also were able to play together during the offseason. Now back in a team setting, they're eager to defend a title and represent their school.
"All of these girls are so bought into our program and where our program should be that it's kind of given us another lengthy offseason of this sort of collective goal setting of knowing that we want to achieve at the highest level," Salem said. "This is a special group."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.