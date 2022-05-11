LSE's Ibrahimova adapts to win No. 1 singles, but Southwest's doubles dominance brings in HAC title

The usual tennis game of hitting hard, flat and aggressive groundstrokes wasn’t working so well for Camilla Ibrahimova in the hot, windy conditions Wednesday afternoon at Woods Tennis Center.

So the Lincoln Southeast senior changed things up. The result was wiping out a 3-0 first-set deficit with six straight games on her way to a 6-3, 6-2 victory against Lincoln East freshman standout Belinda Rademacher in the No. 1 singles championship match of the Heartland Athletic Conference girls tennis meet.

Ibrahimova began hitting more topspin shots to control the ball in the wind, and also threw in lobs that danced in the breeze and kept Rademacher from getting into any rhythm after her quick start.

“If I would’ve kept hitting my normal flat shot, it would’ve turned into a slap battle, whoever could hit the ball harder,” said Ibrahimova, who posted her third win in four matches this spring against Rademacher to improve to 28-2 heading into next week’s Class A state tournament at Omaha’s Koch Family Tennis Center.

“That’s when she’s (Rademacher) in her prime, getting a ball waist high and just hitting it as hard as she can,” added Ibrahimova, a third-place finisher at No. 1 singles at state in both 2019 and 2021. “But being able to take that speed off of it really throws her game for a loop.”

It’s the kind of performance Southeast coach Chris Salem has come to expect from his four-year No. 1 singles starter, who is a candidate for the No. 1 seed position at state.

“She’s always open to making adjustments to the game plan during the match and she never lets her emotions get involved,” Salem said. “Camilla settled in, made a slight adjustment and really got rolling.”

While Southeast also got a gold-medal finish from freshman Corinne Barber at No. 2 singles, Lincoln Southwest came away with its first tournament team title of the season by a 98-94 margin over the runner-up Knights after sweeping both doubles divisions.

The Silver Hawk duo of seniors Ella Dean and Grace Bartolome survived a tough first set before pulling away to a 7-5, 6-0 victory against Lincoln East’s Kristina Le and Gibsen Chapman in the championship bout at No. 1 doubles.

“That’s honestly the best doubles we’ve played together. We worked well as a team,” Dean said after they moved their season mark to 32-3. In the second set, “We adjusted to what needed to be done and started picking on what they were doing wrong.”

With everyone else done playing, the No. 2 doubles final ended up settling the team race, and the Silver Hawks’ Sophia Heinrich and Parker Brown outlasted Southeast’s Lily Rippeteau and Lilly Talley 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (10-5) to clinch Southwest’s first tournament championship of the spring.

“I’m really proud of how hard our girls battled all day in some tough conditions,” said Southwest coach Dennis Hershberger, whose No. 2 singles player, Poppy Brown, reached the championship match but was unable to play in the finals because of injury.

“This is a very tough, deep conference, and to see how well our doubles team played today gives us lots of momentum going into next week (at state).”

